Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.
In related news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $38,431.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,196.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $38,431.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,196.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $33,813.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 109,218 shares in the company, valued at $540,629.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $20,071,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth $4,142,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 376.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 919,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 726,569 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth $3,328,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth $3,080,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
