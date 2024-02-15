Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2024

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTAFree Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Up 5.0 %

Okta stock opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 0.94. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $92.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTAGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Get Our Latest Report on OKTA

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.