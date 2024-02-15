Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Up 5.0 %

Okta stock opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 0.94. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $92.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

