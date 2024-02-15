ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of ONE Gas worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 201.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,508,000 after buying an additional 4,186,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ONE Gas by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $33,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth about $33,454,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth about $20,170,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE OGS opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $83.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

OGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OGS

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.