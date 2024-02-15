Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ON. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.92.

ON opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

