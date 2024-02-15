Oppenheimer Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $290.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Biogen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $309.44.

Get Biogen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB opened at $220.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.52 and a 200 day moving average of $251.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $220.56 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Biogen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 374,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,785,000 after purchasing an additional 67,460 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $2,694,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $11,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.