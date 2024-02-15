Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,310,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 15,610,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.99. 3,647,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,472,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

