P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Acquired by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.59% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 91.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 238.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 254,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTSI traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $19.59. 16,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.98.

P.A.M. Transportation Services ( NASDAQ:PTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Research analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PTSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

