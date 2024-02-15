Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires 10,644 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the quarter. Miller Industries comprises approximately 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.47% of Miller Industries worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Miller Industries by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Miller Industries by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Miller Industries by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Miller Industries by 332,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE:MLR traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.94. 55,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $44.30.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

