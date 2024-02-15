Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires 108,550 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,550 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.62% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LINC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 63,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 191,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LINC. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.04. 97,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,164. The stock has a market cap of $314.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

