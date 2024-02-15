Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires 62,555 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,555 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.30% of Mistras Group worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mistras Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Mistras Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut Mistras Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Mistras Group Price Performance

MG traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.82. 102,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,784. The company has a market cap of $268.13 million, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.63. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37.

Mistras Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.