Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.13% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $436,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 872,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 666.4% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 243,593 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.72. 12,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,442. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $141.61 million, a PE ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 0.76.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

In other news, COO Christopher J. Riffle sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $77,744.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,950.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered First Northwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

