Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,973 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.82% of AXT worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 9.8% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 450,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the third quarter worth about $60,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in AXT in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AXT in the second quarter worth about $153,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.49.

AXTI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,795. The stock has a market cap of $105.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.08. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

