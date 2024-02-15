Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,514 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.35% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 750.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.55. 132,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.92. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

