Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys 135,120 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,120 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.55% of Universal Electronics worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UEIC. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Universal Electronics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal Electronics by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Universal Electronics Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ UEIC traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $8.89. 37,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,661. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 11,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $85,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,544,147 shares in the company, valued at $11,735,517.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 72,625 shares of company stock worth $547,625. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

(Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.