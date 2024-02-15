Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys 74,493 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,493 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of ACM Research worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Stock Performance

ACMR traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $19.97. 995,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,197. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.26. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,794 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,794 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,100 over the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $19.50 to $22.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

