Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,527 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

CUBI traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $54.19. The company had a trading volume of 281,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,230. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.23.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $64,734.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,262.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

