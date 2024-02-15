Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,312 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 4.77% of BGSF worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,020,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 642,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

BGSF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 6,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,189. BGSF, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $112.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. BGSF’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

