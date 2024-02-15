Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Five Star Bancorp worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FSBC shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 24,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,450. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $419.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Five Star Bancorp Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

