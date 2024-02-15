Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,319 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,554 shares during the quarter. Parke Bancorp accounts for about 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.04% of Parke Bancorp worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKBK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

PKBK stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 30,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Parke Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $154,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,801.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $154,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,801.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $94,071.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,752.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,030 shares of company stock worth $34,420. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.