Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.04% of First Business Financial Services worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 88.9% during the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 99.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 12.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ traded up $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $37.34. The company had a trading volume of 20,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,010. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

