Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Global Medical REIT makes up approximately 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.03% of Global Medical REIT worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after acquiring an additional 43,687 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 351,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,233. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.96 million, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

