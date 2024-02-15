Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,458 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Stagwell worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 29.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,256,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,128 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Stagwell by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,706,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stagwell by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,819,000 after buying an additional 396,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 18.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 330,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 18.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,926,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 303,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

STGW has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Stagwell from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stagwell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.28.

Shares of STGW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.90. 408,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,625. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Stagwell Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

