Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Wabash National worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WNC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 451.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 86.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Wabash National by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Wabash National Price Performance

WNC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.40. 1,182,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,921. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 6.65%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Articles

