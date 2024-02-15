Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $10.74 Million Stock Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89,531 shares during the period. Build-A-Bear Workshop accounts for approximately 2.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.51% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBW. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BBW shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Shares of BBW traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.69. 197,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,438. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $324.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.68.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.57 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 44.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 4,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $106,436.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,771.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,060 shares of company stock worth $2,697,244. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.