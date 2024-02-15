Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $12.22 Million Stock Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. Barrett Business Services makes up about 2.8% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.04% of Barrett Business Services worth $12,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 80.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Barrett Business Services from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBSI traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.56. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $119.39.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

