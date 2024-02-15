Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,775 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.77% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 20.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 21,431 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 406,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 119,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

CMTL stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 266,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,853. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $202.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $16.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.25 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

