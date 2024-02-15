Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,389 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Photronics worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 239,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Photronics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Photronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Photronics by 169.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 26,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.84. 914,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,556. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

See Also

