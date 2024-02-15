Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $5.26 Million Stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,630 shares during the period. Universal Technical Institute accounts for 1.2% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.84% of Universal Technical Institute worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,615.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTI shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,027,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

