Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the period. Unity Bancorp accounts for 1.2% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Unity Bancorp worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 45.0% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Unity Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,227,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 222.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 48,412 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 33.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 45,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,344 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $75,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,763.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $40,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,178 shares of company stock valued at $125,511. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $282.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

