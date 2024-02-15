Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $5.38 Million Position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Alico accounts for 1.2% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.83% of Alico worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alico by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Alico during the first quarter worth about $518,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alico by 29.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alico by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Alico alerts:

Alico Price Performance

NASDAQ ALCO traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $29.21. 32,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Alico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $222.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61.

Alico Dividend Announcement

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. Alico had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 110.84%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Alico’s payout ratio is 3.17%.

About Alico

(Free Report)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets and purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.