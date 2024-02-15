Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $5.44 Million Stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the quarter. Alpine Income Property Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.43% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 116.3% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 64,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,869. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $217.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 578.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PINE shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

