Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $6.01 Million Stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,458 shares during the quarter. Whole Earth Brands makes up 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.89% of Whole Earth Brands worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 176.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 198,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.75. 765,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $203.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

