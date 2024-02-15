Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 984,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,161 shares during the period. Heritage Insurance accounts for 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.85% of Heritage Insurance worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul L. Whiting purchased 40,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $299,993.14. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,533 shares in the company, valued at $370,912.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $6.41. 209,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,011. The company has a market cap of $250.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

HRTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $5.70 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Read Our Latest Report on HRTG

Heritage Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.