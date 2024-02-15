Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $6.40 Million Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,152 shares during the quarter. Cooper-Standard comprises approximately 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.77% of Cooper-Standard worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the first quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 52.1% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 385,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 132,115 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 26.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 132,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the first quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th.

Cooper-Standard Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 233,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,416. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $330.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.

