Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $6 Million Stock Position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,653 shares during the period. Amtech Systems makes up 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 5.56% of Amtech Systems worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,415,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after buying an additional 24,167 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 574,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 161,267 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 215,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 393,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Price Performance

Amtech Systems stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 93,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,024. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $67.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.32). Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 16.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASYS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

