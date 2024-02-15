Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $9.15 Million Stock Holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,387 shares during the period. Natural Gas Services Group accounts for about 2.1% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 5.05% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 10,497.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGS stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,790. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $189.83 million, a P/E ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 1.13. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 2.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

