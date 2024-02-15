Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,905 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the quarter. Civista Bancshares accounts for 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.55% of Civista Bancshares worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CIVB stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 35,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,248. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $246.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

About Civista Bancshares

(Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.