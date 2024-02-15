Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,918 shares during the quarter. DMC Global accounts for about 1.3% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.13% of DMC Global worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 115,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 3.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 5.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

BOOM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,681. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $366.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Insider Activity at DMC Global

In other news, Director James Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,199.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

