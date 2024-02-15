Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 5.16% of Strattec Security worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 17.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Strattec Security by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Strattec Security by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of STRT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014. Strattec Security Co. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.08 million, a PE ratio of 537.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

