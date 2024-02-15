Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.43 Million in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.76% of JAKKS Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 4,676.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of JAKK stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 74,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $352.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.34.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

