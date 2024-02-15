Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,207,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,628 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.35% of Rimini Street worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 39.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,572,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after buying an additional 1,013,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,342,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 947,948 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 43.6% in the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 2,817,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 856,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,580,000 after buying an additional 510,706 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 57.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,237,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 450,211 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 208,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,279. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.99 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.25. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.32.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

