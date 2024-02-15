Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,792 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 4.81% of Manitex International worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Manitex International by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 301,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 42,261 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Manitex International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,479,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Manitex International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 437,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 0.4% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,000,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Manitex International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 66,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Manitex International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $136.70 million, a PE ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Manitex International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Read Our Latest Report on MNTX

About Manitex International

(Free Report)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.