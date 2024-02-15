Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,427 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.00% of Hurco Companies worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hurco Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Hurco Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:HURC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.71. 17,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,667. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.94 million, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.44. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.11 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.93%.

Hurco Companies Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

