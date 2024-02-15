Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,384 shares during the quarter. Tilly’s comprises 1.2% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.14% of Tilly’s worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 579,046 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 28.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 258,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 62.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 251,559 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at $1,336,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $1,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TLYS shares. Roth Capital lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Tilly’s Stock Up 0.8 %

TLYS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 92,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,914. The firm has a market cap of $227.77 million, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.61. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $166.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.19 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tilly’s

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $217,871.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,504,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,390,439.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $48,874.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $217,871.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,504,929 shares in the company, valued at $32,390,439.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 509,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,136. Corporate insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

(Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.