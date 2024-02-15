Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,391 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.14% of Acacia Research worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Acacia Research by 218.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acacia Research during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Acacia Research Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 192,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,629. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $434.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.43. Acacia Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 69.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acacia Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACTG

About Acacia Research

(Free Report)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.