Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,707 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.69% of Peoples Financial Services worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFIS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFIS stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.99. 18,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.46. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

