Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,264 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.05% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.50. 21,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,788. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

