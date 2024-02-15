Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 11,190 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,190 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 104.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 45,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 12.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 30.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:HBB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 54,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

