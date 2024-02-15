Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 114,280 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,280 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the second quarter worth $104,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 83.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 570.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nature’s Sunshine Products

In related news, EVP Daniel C. Norman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $35,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,986.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Daniel C. Norman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $35,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $69,222.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Up 0.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:NATR traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $17.87. 56,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,206. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.96 million, a P/E ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

