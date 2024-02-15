Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 14,936 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,936 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.44% of NN worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rajeev Gautam acquired 50,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $118,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 245,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,235. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $237.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive and general industrial end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as use in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

